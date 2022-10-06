New Jersey reports nearly 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,789
New deaths: 9
Total positive cases: 2,333,446
Total number of deaths: 31,656
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,293,352
Rate of transmission: 0.98
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,627 cases, 982 deaths, 383,411 doses administered
Cape May: 13,085 cases, 273 deaths, 135,404 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,605 cases, 597 deaths, 188,766 doses administered
Ocean: 157,920 cases, 2,945 deaths, 707,505 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Oct. 6
