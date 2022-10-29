New Jersey reports nearly 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

COVID-19 IN NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,795
New deaths: 9
Total positive cases: 2,362,710
Total number of deaths: 31,780
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,360,691*
Rate of transmission: 0.98
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,271 cases, 986 deaths, 384,721 doses administered*
Cape May: 13,227 cases, 278 deaths, 135,956 doses administered*
Cumberland: 40,155 cases, 603 deaths, 189,527 doses administered*
Ocean: 159,743 cases, 2,965 deaths, 709,747 doses administered*
Figures are as of 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30
*Vaccination totals not updated Sunday
Source: NJ Department of Health
