New Jersey reports nearly 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,786
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,291,645
Total number of deaths: 31,520
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,216,115
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,516 cases, 978 deaths, 382,116 doses administered
Cape May: 12,867 cases, 271 deaths, 134,749 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,541 cases, 591 deaths, 188,110 doses administered
Ocean: 155,451 cases, 2,922 deaths, 705,314 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 10
