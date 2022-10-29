New Jersey reports nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,690
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,364,404
Total number of deaths: 31,788
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,360,691
Rate of transmission: 0.98
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,308 cases, 986 deaths, 384,721 doses administered
Cape May: 13,235 cases, 278 deaths, 135,956 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,189 cases, 603 deaths, 189,527 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 159,873 cases, 2,966 deaths, 709,747 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 29
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.