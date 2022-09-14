New Jersey reports nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,587
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,296,568
Total number of deaths: 31,541
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,219,329
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,661 cases, 980 deaths, 382,181 doses administered
Cape May: 12,901 cases, 271 deaths, 134,755 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,650 cases, 591 deaths, 188,148 doses administered
Ocean: 155,728 cases, 2,930 deaths, 705,357 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 14
