New Jersey reports nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,585
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,281,617
Total number of deaths: 31,480
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,209,962
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,295 cases, 975 deaths, 381,962 doses administered
Cape May: 12,821 cases, 271 deaths, 134,740 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,331 cases, 588 deaths, 187,740 doses administered
Ocean: 154,947 cases, 2,917 deaths, 705,232 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 3
