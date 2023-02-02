Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,477
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,520,410
Total number of deaths: 32,698
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,502,601
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,138 cases, 1,008 deaths, 387,302 doses administered
Cape May: 13,890 cases, 282 deaths, 136,864 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,207 cases, 616 deaths, 191,287 doses administered
Ocean: 168,825 cases, 3,074 deaths, 713,720 doses administered
Figures are as of 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Source: NJ Department of Health
