New Jersey reports nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,491
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,378,293
Total number of deaths: 31,842
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,387,675
Rate of transmission: 1.06
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,621 cases, 985 deaths, 385,223 doses administered
Cape May: 13,308 cases, 278 deaths, 136,193 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,377 cases, 604 deaths, 189,807 doses administered
Ocean: 160,713 cases, 2,970 deaths, 710,679 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Tuesday
Source: NJ Department of Health
