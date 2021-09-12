New Jersey reports nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,498
New deaths: 6
Total number of positive cases: 974,083
Total number of deaths: 24,313
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,346,695
Rate of transmission: 1.00
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 28,499 cases, 680 deaths, 308,242 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,580 cases, 187 deaths, 114,164 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 16,439 cases, 416 deaths, 145,845 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 73,895 cases, 2,076 deaths, 592,086 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Sept. 13
Source: N.J. Department of Health
