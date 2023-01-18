New Jersey reports nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,483
New deaths: 15
Total positive cases: 2,498,902
Total number of deaths: 32,583
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,494,967
Rate of transmission: 0.93
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 69,502 cases, 1,001 deaths, 387,204 doses administered
Cape May: 13,758 cases, 282 deaths, 136,851 doses administered
Cumberland: 42,437 cases, 614 deaths, 191,090 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 167,516 cases, 3,061 deaths, 713,621 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 18
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.