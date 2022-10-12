 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports nearly 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today's most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings. Now the Food and Drug Administration has given a green light for elementary school-age kids to get the updated booster doses, too -- one made by Pfizer for 5- to 11-year-olds, and a version from rival Moderna for those as young as 6. There's one more step before parents can bring their kids in for the new shot: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends how vaccines are used, must sign off. Americans may be tired of repeated calls to get boosted against COVID-19 but experts say the updated shots have an advantage: They contain half the recipe that targeted the original coronavirus strain and half protection against the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions. These combination or "bivalent" boosters are designed to broaden immune defenses so that people are better protected against serious illness whether they encounter an omicron relative in the coming months -- or a different mutant that's more like the original virus.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,275

New deaths: 14

Total positive cases: 2,341,341

Total number of deaths: 31,689

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,306,898

Rate of transmission: 0.92

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 65,835 cases, 983 deaths, 383,598 doses administered

Cape May: 13,113 cases, 273 deaths, 135,502 doses administered

Cumberland: 39,769 cases, 600 deaths, 188,883 doses administered

Ocean: 158,429 cases, 2,949 deaths, 707,811 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 12

Source: NJ Department of Health

