New Jersey reports nearly 1,270 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,269
New deaths: Zero
Total positive cases: 2,282,909
Total number of deaths: 31,480
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,210,225
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,328 cases, 975 deaths, 381,967 doses administered
Cape May: 12,831 cases, 271 deaths, 134,740 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,345 cases, 588 deaths, 187,747 doses administered
Ocean: 155,022 cases, 2,917 deaths, 705,233 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 10:30 a.m. Sept. 4
