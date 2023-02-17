Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,180
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,536,736
Total number of deaths: 32,802
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,506,053
Rate of transmission: 0.95
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,643 cases, 1,012 deaths, 387,238 doses administered
Cape May: 14,018 cases, 282 deaths, 136,888 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,833 cases, 620 deaths, 191,382 doses administered
Ocean: 169,792 cases, 3,089 deaths, 713,551 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 17
Source: NJ Department of Health
