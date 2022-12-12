 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths; rate of transmission 1.12

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,199

New deaths: 10

Total positive cases: 2,426,686

Total number of deaths: 32,129

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,447,442

Rate of transmission: 1.12

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 67,692 cases, 990 deaths, 386,255 doses administered

Cape May: 13,467 cases, 277 deaths, 136,654 doses administered

Cumberland: 41,060 cases, 608 deaths, 190,599 doses administered

Ocean: 163,387 cases, 3,017 deaths, 712,422 doses administered

Figures are as of 3 p.m. Monday

Source: NJ Department of Health

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 2

Source: NJ Department of Health

