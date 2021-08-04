New Jersey reports nearly 1,200 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,164
New deaths: 13
Total number of positive cases: 911,287
Total number of deaths: 23,906
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,542,740
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,649 cases, 661 deaths, 288,469 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,806 cases, 176 deaths, 107,667 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,183 cases, 406 deaths, 131,711 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 67,810 cases, 2,019 deaths, 548,756 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Aug. 4
Source: N.J. Department of Health
