New Jersey reports more than 932 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, rate of transmission 0.93

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 932
New deaths: 2
Total positive cases: 2,233,556
Total number of deaths: 31,243
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,170,857
Rate of transmission: 0.93
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,841 cases, 963 deaths, 381,368 doses administered
Cape May: 12,466 cases, 266 deaths, 134,676 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,238 cases, 581 deaths, 187,178 doses administered
Ocean: 152,297 cases, 2,884 deaths, 704,502 doses administered
Figures as of 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8
