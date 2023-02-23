Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 941
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,541,316
Total number of deaths: 32,831
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,506,498
Rate of transmission: 0.80
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,799 cases, 1,013 deaths, 387,220 doses administered
Cape May: 14,057 cases, 282 deaths, 136,853 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,007 cases, 620 deaths, 191,392 doses administered
Ocean: 170,032 cases, 3,090 deaths, 713,460 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 23
Source: NJ Department of Health
