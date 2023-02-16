Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 969
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,535,523
Total number of deaths: 32,795
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,506,242
Rate of transmission: 0.95
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,583 cases, 1,012 deaths, 387,265 doses administered
Cape May: 14,009 cases, 282 deaths, 136,888 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,782 cases, 620 deaths, 191,377 doses administered
Ocean: 169,703 cases, 3,088 deaths, 713,605 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 16
Source: NJ Department of Health
