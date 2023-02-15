Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 907
New deaths: 10
Total positive cases: 2,534,548
Total number of deaths: 32,781
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,506,629
Rate of transmission: 0.95
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,556 cases, 1,011 deaths, 387,275 doses administered
Cape May: 14,000 cases, 282 deaths, 136,893 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,752 cases, 620 deaths, 191,372 doses administered
Ocean: 169,662 cases, 3,084 deaths, 713,663 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 15
Source: NJ Department of Health
