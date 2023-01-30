New Jersey reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 873
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,516,293
Total number of deaths: 32,664
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,500,088
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,022 cases, 1,006 deaths, 387,276 doses administered
Cape May: 13,870 cases, 282 deaths, 136,858 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,010 cases, 614 deaths, 191,222 doses administered
Ocean: 168,558 cases, 3,069 deaths, 713,673 doses administered
Figures are as of 3 p.m. Jan. 30
Source: NJ Department of Health
