Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 835
New deaths: 3
Total positive cases: 2,542,181
Total number of deaths: 32,834
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,506,375
Rate of transmission: 0.80
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,849 cases, 1,013 deaths, 387,241 doses administered
Cape May: 14,061 cases, 282 deaths, 136,847 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,020 cases, 620 deaths, 191,399 doses administered
Ocean: 170,085 cases, 3,090 deaths, 713,465 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 24
Source: NJ Department of Health
