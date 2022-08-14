New Jersey reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 833
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,248,817
Total number of deaths: 31,305
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,176,963
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,332 cases, 970 deaths, 381,404 doses administered
Cape May: 12,590 cases, 269 deaths, 134,667 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,587 cases, 582 deaths, 187,346 doses administered
Ocean: 153,072 cases, 2,893 deaths, 704,462 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 5:15 p.m. Aug. 15
