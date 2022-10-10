New Jersey reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 865
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,338,840
Total number of deaths: 31,676
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,301,975
Rate of transmission: 0.98
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,768 cases, 983 deaths, 383,512 doses administered
Cape May: 13,107 cases, 273 deaths, 135,467 doses administered
People are also reading…
Cumberland: 39,729 cases, 598 deaths, 188,836 doses administered
Ocean: 158,296 cases, 2,946 deaths, 707,702 doses administered
Figures are as of 3 p.m. Oct. 10
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.