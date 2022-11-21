 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Jersey reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

  • 0
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Don't look for plastic partitions when visiting Santa this year. The jolly old elf is back, pre-pandemic style, according to HireSanta.com, which arranges for Santas to visit locations around the country. Children at Macy's in Herald Square in New York City got an early visit with Santa this week. The attraction opens to the broader public the day after Thanksgiving. The retailer has a Santaland experience opening next week at New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco stores.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 762

New deaths: 6

Total positive cases: 2,393,395

Total number of deaths: 31,934

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,414,699

Rate of transmission: .89

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 66,949 cases, 988 deaths, 385,666 doses administered

Cape May: 13,361 cases, 278 deaths, 136,422 doses administered

Cumberland: 40,610 cases, 605 deaths, 190,127 doses administered

People are also reading…

Ocean: 161,538 cases, 2,983 deaths, 711,567 doses administered

Figures are as of 3:30 p.m. Nov. 21

Source: NJ Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

COP27 delegates agree on climate damage fund for poor nations

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News