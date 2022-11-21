New Jersey reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 762
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,393,395
Total number of deaths: 31,934
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,414,699
Rate of transmission: .89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,949 cases, 988 deaths, 385,666 doses administered
Cape May: 13,361 cases, 278 deaths, 136,422 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,610 cases, 605 deaths, 190,127 doses administered
Ocean: 161,538 cases, 2,983 deaths, 711,567 doses administered
Figures are as of 3:30 p.m. Nov. 21
Source: NJ Department of Health
