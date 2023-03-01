Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 645
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,545,458
Total number of deaths: 32,866
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,504,722
Rate of transmission: 0.80
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,976 cases, 1,014 deaths, 387,225 doses administered
Cape May: 14,080 cases, 282 deaths, 136,815 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,089 cases, 620 deaths, 191,415 doses administered
Ocean: 170,253 cases, 3,092 deaths, 713,385 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 1
Source: NJ Department of Health
