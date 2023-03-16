Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 636
New deaths: 4
Total positive cases: 2,553,385
Total number of deaths: 32,921
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,506,385
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,240 cases, 1,016 deaths, 387,187 doses administered
Cape May: 14,123 cases, 282 deaths, 136,809 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,271 cases, 621 deaths, 191,493 doses administered
Ocean: 170,738 cases, 3,095 deaths, 713,319 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 16
Source: NJ Department of Health
