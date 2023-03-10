Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 661
New deaths: 4
Total positive cases: 2,550,542
Total number of deaths: 32,903
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,505,096
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,153 cases, 1,015 deaths, 387,223 doses administered
Cape May: 14,109 cases, 282 deaths, 136,810 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,209 cases, 621 deaths, 191,435 doses administered
Ocean: 170,544 cases, 3,094 deaths, 713,329 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 10
Source: NJ Department of Health
