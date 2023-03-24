Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 670
New deaths: 3
Total positive cases: 2,556,872
Total number of deaths: 32,944
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,508,682
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,342 cases, 1,017 deaths, 387,257 doses administered
Cape May: 14,144 cases, 283 deaths, 136,821 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,328 cases, 621 deaths, 191,543 doses administered
Ocean: 170,945 cases, 3,096 deaths, 713,350 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 24
Source: NJ Department of Health
