Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 639
New deaths: 11
Total positive cases: 2,532,628
Total number of deaths: 32,761
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,506,524
Rate of transmission: 0.95
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,523 cases, 1,009 deaths, 387,308 doses administered
Cape May: 13,985 cases, 282 deaths, 136,897 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,640 cases, 620 deaths, 191,382 doses administered
Ocean: 169,593 cases, 3,082 deaths, 713,731 doses administered
Figures are as of 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13
Source: NJ Department of Health
