Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 573
New deaths: 5
Total positive cases: 2,549,839
Total number of deaths: 32,899
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,505,328
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,132 cases, 1,015 deaths, 387,216 doses administered
Cape May: 14,107 cases, 282 deaths, 136,811 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,183 cases, 621 deaths, 191,414 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 170,505 cases, 3,094 deaths, 713,362 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 9
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.