Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 543
New deaths: 4
Total positive cases: 2,552,298
Total number of deaths: 32,910
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,505,549
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,219 cases, 1,015 deaths, 387,182 doses administered
Cape May: 14,114 cases, 282 deaths, 136,804 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,249 cases, 621 deaths, 191,462 doses administered
Ocean: 170,662 cases, 3,094 deaths, 713,305 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 14
Source: NJ Department of Health
