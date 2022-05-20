 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Jersey reports more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

  • 0
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 5,103

New deaths: 8

Total number of positive cases: 2,017,333

Total number of deaths: 30,545

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,986,191

Rate of transmission: 1.28

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 56,960 cases, 935 deaths, 377,367 doses administered

Cape May: 11,242 cases, 255 deaths, 133,454 doses administered

Cumberland: 33,676 cases, 565 deaths, 184,801 doses administered

Ocean: 141,308 cases, 2,802 deaths, 699,349 doses administered

People are also reading…

Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 20

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Meta told employees not to discuss abortion in groups of five or more people

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News