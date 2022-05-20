New Jersey reports more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 5,103
New deaths: 8
Total number of positive cases: 2,017,333
Total number of deaths: 30,545
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,986,191
Rate of transmission: 1.28
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 56,960 cases, 935 deaths, 377,367 doses administered
Cape May: 11,242 cases, 255 deaths, 133,454 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,676 cases, 565 deaths, 184,801 doses administered
Ocean: 141,308 cases, 2,802 deaths, 699,349 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 20
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.