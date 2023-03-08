Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 466
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,549,264
Total number of deaths: 32,894
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,504,695
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,112 cases, 1,015 deaths, 387,215 doses administered
Cape May: 14,102 cases, 282 deaths, 136,816 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,177 cases, 621 deaths, 191,401 doses administered
Ocean: 170,483 cases, 3,092 deaths, 713,254 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 8
Source: NJ Department of Health
