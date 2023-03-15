Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 411
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,552,746
Total number of deaths: 32,917
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,505,553
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,227 cases, 1,016 deaths, 387,189 doses administered
Cape May: 14,120 cases, 282 deaths, 136,810 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,255 cases, 621 deaths, 191,484 doses administered
Ocean: 170,691 cases, 3,095 deaths, 713,315 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 15
Source: NJ Department of Health
