Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 409
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,555,263
Total number of deaths: 32,934
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,507,588
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,298 cases, 1,016 deaths, 387,226 doses administered
Cape May: 14,137 cases, 282 deaths, 136,813 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,298 cases, 621 deaths, 191,540 doses administered
Ocean: 170,862 cases, 3,095 deaths, 713,334 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 21
Source: NJ Department of Health
