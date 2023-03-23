Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 467
New deaths: 5
Total positive cases: 2,556,178
Total number of deaths: 32,941
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,508,424
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,324 cases, 1,017 deaths, 387,257 doses administered
Cape May: 14,140 cases, 282 deaths, 136,815 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,317 cases, 621 deaths, 191,557 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 170,911 cases, 3,096 deaths, 713,342 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 23
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.