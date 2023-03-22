Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 443
New deaths: 2
Total positive cases: 2,555,710
Total number of deaths: 32,936
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,508,339
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,308 cases, 1,016 deaths, 387,247 doses administered
Cape May: 14,138 cases, 282 deaths, 136,817 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,313 cases, 621 deaths, 191,538 doses administered
Ocean: 170,883 cases, 3,096 deaths, 713,344 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 22
Source: NJ Department of Health
