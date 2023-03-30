Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 412
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,559,134
Total number of deaths: 32,957
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,509,394
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,395 cases, 1,017 deaths, 387,253 doses administered
Cape May: 14,151 cases, 284 deaths, 136,822 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,351 cases, 621 deaths, 191,588 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 171,093 cases, 3,098 deaths, 713,342 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 30
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.