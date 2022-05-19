New Jersey reports more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 4,835
New deaths: 9
Total number of positive cases: 2,012,287
Total number of deaths: 30,537
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,983,771
Rate of transmission: 1.29
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 56,844 cases, 935 deaths, 377,310 doses administered
Cape May: 11,214 cases, 255 deaths, 133,433 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,618 cases, 565 deaths, 184,753 doses administered
Ocean: 141,025 cases, 2,801 deaths, 699,236 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 19
Source: N.J. Department of Health
