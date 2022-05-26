New Jersey reports more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths; rate of transmission falls

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 4,503
New deaths: 14
Total number of positive cases: 2,039,811
Total number of deaths: 30,602
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,002,004
Rate of transmission: 1.1
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 57,531 cases, 937 deaths, 377,697 doses administered
Cape May: 11,363 cases, 256 deaths, 133,602 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,898 cases, 567 deaths, 184,996 doses administered
Ocean: 142,526 cases, 2,810 deaths, 699,949 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 26
Source: N.J. Department of Health
