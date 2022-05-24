New Jersey reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths; rate of transmission falls

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 4,417
New deaths: 21
Total number of positive cases: 2,031,890
Total number of deaths: 30,577
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,995,014
Rate of transmission: 1.16
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 57,336 cases, 936 deaths, 377,518 doses administered
Cape May: 11,317 cases, 256 deaths, 133,506 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,829 cases, 566 deaths, 184,889 doses administered
Ocean: 142,080 cases, 2,806 deaths, 699,709 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 24
Source: N.J. Department of Health
