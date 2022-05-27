New Jersey reports more than 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 4,145
New deaths: 14
Total number of positive cases: 2,043,979
Total number of deaths: 30,615
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,004,517
Rate of transmission: 1.08
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 57,634 cases, 937 deaths, 377,777 doses administered
Cape May: 11,380 cases, 257 deaths, 133,624 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,945 cases, 569 deaths, 185,051 doses administered
Ocean: 142,744 cases, 2,811 deaths, 700,025 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 27
Source: N.J. Department of Health
