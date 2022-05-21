New Jersey reports more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 4,015
New deaths: 7
Total number of positive cases: 2,021,344
Total number of deaths: 30,552
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,988,662
Rate of transmission: 1.25
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 57,073 cases, 936 deaths, 377,393 doses administered
Cape May: 11,263 cases, 255 deaths, 133,470 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,734 cases, 565 deaths, 184,817 doses administered
Ocean: 141,507 cases, 2,803 deaths, 699,443 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 21
Source: N.J. Department of Health
