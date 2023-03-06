Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 354
New deaths: 5
Total positive cases: 2,548,311
Total number of deaths: 32,879
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,505,209
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,091 cases, 1,014 deaths, 387,250 doses administered
Cape May: 14,096 cases, 282 deaths, 136,807 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,150 cases, 621 deaths, 191,424 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 170,427 cases, 3,092 deaths, 713,312 doses administered
Figures are as of 3:30 p.m. March 6
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.