Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 364
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,559,498
Total number of deaths: 32,958
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,509,376
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,400 cases, 1,017 deaths, 387,255 doses administered
Cape May: 14,152 cases, 284 deaths, 136,818 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,356 cases, 621 deaths, 191,587 doses administered
Ocean: 171,119 cases, 3,098 deaths, 713,315 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 31
Source: NJ Department of Health
