New Jersey reports more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,842
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 2,007,450
Total number of deaths: 30,528
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,978,627
Rate of transmission: 1.28
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 56,704 cases, 934 deaths, 377,149 doses administered
Cape May: 11,191 cases, 255 deaths, 133,391 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,552 cases, 565 deaths, 184,638 doses administered
Ocean: 140,756 cases, 2,800 deaths, 698,983 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 18
Source: N.J. Department of Health
