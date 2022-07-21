New Jersey reports more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 3,836
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,185,151
Total number of deaths: 31,103
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,129,391
Rate of transmission: 1.09
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 61,555 cases, 957 deaths, 380,446 doses administered
Cape May: 12,188 cases, 264 deaths, 134,394 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,242 cases, 577 deaths, 186,712 doses administered
Ocean: 149,849 cases, 2,870 deaths, 703,362 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 21
Source: N.J. Department of Health
