New Jersey reports more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 3,877

New deaths: 3

Total positive cases: 2,206,428

Total number of deaths: 31,162

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,142,199

Rate of transmission: 1.04

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 62,107 cases, 959 deaths, 380,604 doses administered

Cape May: 12,297 cases, 264 deaths, 134,439 doses administered

Cumberland: 36,624 cases, 579 deaths, 186,774 doses administered

Ocean: 150,862 cases, 2,877 deaths, 703,536 doses administered

Figures as of 1 p.m. July 28

Source: N.J. Department of Health

