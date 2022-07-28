New Jersey reports more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 3,877
New deaths: 3
Total positive cases: 2,206,428
Total number of deaths: 31,162
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,142,199
Rate of transmission: 1.04
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,107 cases, 959 deaths, 380,604 doses administered
Cape May: 12,297 cases, 264 deaths, 134,439 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,624 cases, 579 deaths, 186,774 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 150,862 cases, 2,877 deaths, 703,536 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 28
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.