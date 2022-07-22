 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state

New positive cases: 3,722

New deaths: 10

Total positive cases: 2,188,876

Total number of deaths: 31,113

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,129,391

Rate of transmission: 1.08

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 61,673 cases, 957 deaths, 380,446 doses administered

Cape May: 12,213 cases, 264 deaths, 134,394 doses administered

Cumberland: 36,298 cases, 578 deaths, 186,712 doses administered

Ocean: 150,023 cases, 2,872 deaths, 703,362 doses administered

Figures as of 1 p.m. July 22

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Concerned about COVID-19?

