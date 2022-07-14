New Jersey reports more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths, rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,532
New deaths: 12
Total positive cases: 2,164,884
Total number of deaths: 31,055
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,108,907
Rate of transmission: 1.06
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 60,931 cases, 955 deaths, 379,978 doses administered
Cape May: 12,067 cases, 262 deaths, 134,224 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,844 cases, 574 deaths, 186,454 doses administered
Ocean: 148,858 cases, 2,868 deaths, 702,818 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 14
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.